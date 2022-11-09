Scalise announces bid for House majority leader

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced a bid to become the next House majority leader on Wednesday as the GOP appears likely to win a narrow majority in the lower chamber.

“The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise said in a letter addressed to his GOP colleagues in the House.

“As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing,” he added.

He said he has a proven track record of bringing together a wide range of viewpoints in the GOP to build consensus and pointed to conservative legislative successes like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an updated version of NAFTA signed into law in 2020.

Scalise also mentioned successfully keeping the Republican caucus completely unified in opposition to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act. His current job as whip is to rally votes in favor or against legislation among Republican members of the House.

He said he wants to empower committees and individual members to “fully participate” in Congress.

Scalise said he plans to use House committees to turn “our bold, conservative agenda” into legislative action. He said he wants to work with committee chairs to balance the urgency of taking action on certain initiatives with the need for “quality and thoughtfulness” in the legislation.

Scalise also vowed to hold the Biden administration “on notice” with committee chairs.

“We must be relentless in our oversight of this Administration,” he said.

“From the politicization of the Justice Department to the job crushing regulations coming from every agency, we need to shine a bright light on the actions and policy failures of this administration.”

Scalise also said he wants to create a legislative process based on “regular order” and member input. He added that he wants to end proxy voting that the House established amid the COVID-19 pandemic and follow an orderly calendar so members know when they should plan to be in Washington, D.C., and in their districts.

Updated at 2:25 p.m.