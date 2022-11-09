Biggs says ‘maybe not so fast’ on McCarthy Speakership

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday pumped the brakes on boosting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to a House Speakership, arguing Republicans should not move ahead “so fast” on the proposition.

Biggs told conservative streaming program “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson” that McCarthy taking the top spot in the House was “not a foregone conclusion” after Republicans performed worse than expected on Election Day.

“I would say maybe not so fast. Maybe we should have a good discussion within the confines of our internal body,” Biggs said. “I think we have to have a real discussion and see how people respond to the ultimate results of this election and get a feel for his agenda and what he thinks he’s going to accomplish.

“If we’re going to go in for eight months of performance art instead of really getting things done, then we will fail in preparing for a 2024 election where we have to win to get the White House, the Senate and the House back,” Biggs added.

McCarthy announced his bid for Speaker on Wednesday, one day after the midterm elections, and began shoring up votes and support in the lower chamber.

A source familiar with GOP deliberations told CNN around two dozen current and incoming members could vote against a McCarthy leadership.

But McCarthy does not face any public challenges for the leadership spot, and he is backed by former President Trump.

Republicans have not yet taken the House, as races are still being called. Although it did not see the massive red wave that was anticipated, the GOP is still on track to gain a House majority, even as the Senate remains in limbo.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) announced a bid to become the next majority leader on Wednesday, positioning himself behind McCarthy to be the No. 2 Republican in the House.

While Republicans might have a narrower majority in the House, Scalise said the “bottom line” is that they will have control.