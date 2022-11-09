Caraveo becomes first Latina to represent Colorado in Congress

Democrat Yadira Caraveo made history on Wednesday as she became the first Latina elected to represent Colorado in Congress after her Republican candidate conceded the race.

Republican candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer, a state senator, conceded the race for Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District to Caraveo, a pediatrician and state representative. Though the race hasn’t been officially called yet, the concession was another blow to Republicans’ hopes for a red wave in the House.

“Just a few minutes ago I call Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And ‘thank’ all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family,” Kirkmeyer said in a tweet.

Caraveo ran in a district that was favored slightly toward Republicans. Democrats had unsuccessfully meddled in the primary in an apparent move to boost far-right candidate and Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine and attack Kirkmeyer.

Democrats have engaged in multiple GOP primaries, believing that elevating more controversial Republican figures could make it easier for Democrats to beat them in the general election.

While the party’s meddling in the GOP primary proved unsuccessful in the short term given that Kirkmeyer ultimately prevailed, it ultimately didn’t jeopardize Caraveo’s chances of winning the House seat.