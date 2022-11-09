trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Caraveo becomes first Latina to represent Colorado in Congress

by Caroline Vakil - 11/09/22 9:19 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 11/09/22 9:19 PM ET
Colorado Representative Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, waits for the start of the session in the House chamber as lawmakers try to wrap up the 2020 calendar in the State Capitol Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Democrat Yadira Caraveo made history on Wednesday as she became the first Latina elected to represent Colorado in Congress after her Republican candidate conceded the race.

Republican candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer, a state senator, conceded the race for Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District to Caraveo, a pediatrician and state representative. Though the race hasn’t been officially called yet, the concession was another blow to Republicans’ hopes for a red wave in the House.

“Just a few minutes ago I call Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And ‘thank’ all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family,” Kirkmeyer said in a tweet

Caraveo ran in a district that was favored slightly toward Republicans. Democrats had unsuccessfully meddled in the primary in an apparent move to boost far-right candidate and Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine and attack Kirkmeyer.

Democrats have engaged in multiple GOP primaries, believing that elevating more controversial Republican figures could make it easier for Democrats to beat them in the general election.

While the party’s meddling in the GOP primary proved unsuccessful in the short term given that Kirkmeyer ultimately prevailed, it ultimately didn’t jeopardize Caraveo’s chances of winning the House seat.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Barbara Kirkmeyer CD8 Colorado United States House of Representatives Yadira Caraveo

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert trails by 62 votes in ...
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. GOP points fingers after red wave ...
  4. Biden’s unexpectedly good night
  5. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  6. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  7. When will we know who controls the ...
  8. Scalise announces bid for House ...
  9. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  10. Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic ...
  11. Meditation just as effective as ...
  12. Navy relieves cruiser's commanding ...
  13. Putin may take ‘catastrophic ...
  14. Pence told Trump he was ...
  15. Here are the states where Democrats ...
  16. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  17. Graham predicts Democrats will lose ...
  18. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
Load more

Video

See all Video