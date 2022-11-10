trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Federal grand jury indicts suspect in Paul Pelosi attack

by Julia Mueller - 11/10/22 8:38 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/10/22 8:38 AM ET
A police officer rolls out more yellow tape on the closed street below the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A federal grand jury has indicted the suspect in the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., when the suspect, 42-year-old California man David DePape, allegedly broke into the Speaker’s San Francisco home and attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer. 

DePape told authorities that he entered the Pelosis’ home on a “suicide mission,” looking for the Speaker with intent to kidnap her, hold her hostage and break “her kneecaps” if she “lied.” 

According to the indictment, officers found tape, rope, zip ties, a second hammer and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves on DePape’s person when he was arrested at the scene. 

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and significant injuries to his right arm and hands and was released from the hospital last week.

DePape is charged with attempting to kidnap a U.S. official and assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official “with intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties,” according to the Justice Department.

If convicted, DePape faces a 20-year maximum prison sentence for the attempted kidnapping and a 30-year maximum prison sentence for the assault.

Tags DePape DOJ indictment Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Paul Pelosi paul pelosi attack

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert trails by 64 votes in ...
  2. Winners and losers of the 2022 ...
  3. What will Pelosi do now? ‘The ...
  4. Putin’s darkening shadows
  5. How Fetterman toppled Oz
  6. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  7. Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic ...
  8. Wall Street Journal labels Trump ...
  9. DeSantis may face renewed pressure to ...
  10. When will we know who controls the ...
  11. Disappointed House GOP reels ahead of ...
  12. Pence says Trump chided him over ...
  13. Boebert challenger says he saw ...
  14. GOP points fingers after red wave ...
  15. Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering ...
  16. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  17. Republican Georgia lieutenant ...
  18. Scalise announces bid for House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video