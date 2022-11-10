trending:

House

Neguse running for Democratic Caucus chair

by Chloe Folmar - 11/10/22 6:23 PM ET
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act during a news conference at the National Center for Atmospheric Research Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Rep. Joe Neguse (Colo.) is running to be chair of the House Democratic Caucus, according to a letter he sent to colleagues on Thursday.

“With our country at a crossroads, it will be more important than ever for the House Democratic Caucus to be unified and singularly focused,” Neguse wrote in a letter addressed to fellow Democratic representatives.

Neguse, who was reelected on Tuesday, said the midterm elections demonstrate that the stakes of the 118th Congress “could not be higher.”

“If elected as Chair of the Democratic Caucus, my priority would be simple — to focus on you, the members, by ensuring your priorities are being heard by our membership and leadership alike, and showcasing the myriad ways in which our exceptionally talented caucus is working every day on behalf of the American people,” wrote the representative.

The Colorado representative established three goals for the coming term if elected chair: modernizing the caucus, focusing on policy and expanding member services.

Neguse, who served in the last Congress as a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), emphasized his ability to represent people from various backgrounds.

“As a son of immigrants, the first Black Congressperson elected by the State of Colorado, and as someone who represents a large rural and suburban district, with agricultural communities extending all the way to the Wyoming border, I’ve long worked hard to effectively communicate to a broad constituency,” he said.

The congressman added that he takes the same approach in House leadership, attempting to elevate “voices from across our caucus and the ideological spectrum.”

Mychael Schnell contributed to this report.

Tags Colorado House Democratic Caucus House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Joe Neguse Joe Neguse midterms 2022 United States Congress

