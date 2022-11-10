trending:

House

Eli Crane ousts Democratic incumbent to win 2nd Congressional District of Arizona

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/10/22 11:12 PM ET
FILE – Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Arizona, is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a “Save America” rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Republican businessman Eli Crane defeated Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a key pickup for Republicans.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

The rural seat became more Republican-leaning following redistricting, causing Republican groups to run ads attacking O’Halleran while national Democrats declined to fund their nominee until the campaign’s final weeks.

Crane is the CEO of Bottle Breacher, a small business featured on Shark Tank that makes bottle openers built from bullets.

