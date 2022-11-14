trending:

House

Incoming House Republican: GOP shouldn’t launch probes in first six months

by Brad Dress - 11/14/22 5:26 PM ET
Reps.-elect Aaron Bean (R-Fla.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Reps.-elect Aaron Bean (R-Fla.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) arrives for the first session of the New Member Orientation in the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Republicans should not launch divisive investigations for at least six months and should instead focus efforts on improving the lives of Americans who voted them into office.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked Santos about a long list of probes being proposed by some in the GOP, from the origins of COVID-19 to Big Tech censorship, the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, Hunter Biden and the southern border crisis.

“If parts of our party want to go into these investigations, that’s their prerogative,” Santos said. “I don’t want to waste my time in Washington engaging in hyperpartisan issues. I want to come here to deliver results.”

The incoming lawmaker said Republicans for the first six months should concentrate on making America energy independent, reducing crime in metropolitan areas and supporting education.

The GOP, which is expected to take over the House but with a narrow majority, has considered a range of inquiries and even impeachment proceedings against Biden Cabinet officials.

Santos flipped a blue district that President Biden won in 2020, beating Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Look, I’m not saying they’re a waste of time,” Santos said of the probes. “I’m just saying that they shouldn’t hold priority over the issues at hand which are affecting every American’s day-to-day life.”

