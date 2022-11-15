Liz Cheney: ‘confident’ Donald Trump will never be president again

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Tuesday she is “confident” former President Donald Trump will never be president again.

Trump is expected to announce his 2024 candidacy Tuesday evening from Mar-a-largo.

Speaking at the Washington Posts’ Global Women’s Summit, Cheney said the midterms were the chance “to make sure we prevented election deniers from taking power,” and voters did just that in many races.

Cheney, a member of the House Jan. 6 investigation panel, said Trump’s involvement in the insurrection shows he is completely unfit for office.

“It’s important for people to look at what’s happening and what he’s doing, not just through a political lens, but through the basic facts of his total lack of fitness for office,” said Cheney.

“The Jan. 6 committee has laid out very clearly his direct and personal involvement in every aspect of the plan to overturn the last election,” she said.

“While that that bloody battle was underway at the Capitol, despite everyone around him pleading with him to tell the mob to stop and go home, he wouldn’t do it. He sat and watched on television,” she continued.

“There’s no question that he’s unfit for office and I feel confident that he will never be president again.”

But, she added, there is still a long battle ahead, particularly when it comes to far-right candidates who won their re-election last week.

“The forces of Marjorie Taylor Greene and all those inside the House Republican Conference are strong,” said Cheney. “The majority of the House Republican conference does not believe the election was stolen, but they right now seem to be a silent majority.”

Many in the GOP have blamed Trump for the party’s disappointing performance in last week’s elections, with Democrats securing control of the Senate over the weekend and Republicans on track for a slim majority in the House.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who cruised to reelection, has emerged as a competing GOP standard bearer to Trump and the preferred 2024 candidate for many Republican voters and lawmakers.