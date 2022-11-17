Paul Ryan welcomes Pelosi to ‘the former speaker’s club’

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) welcomed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the “former speaker’s club” after she announced on Thursday she will step down from her role atop her caucus.

“I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House,” Ryan tweeted.

Pelosi’s announcement marks the end of an era for House Democrats and comes just hours after Republicans were projected to take control of the lower chamber for the next term.

I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 17, 2022

She has led the caucus since 2003, including serving as minority leader while Ryan was Speaker for over three years.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” Pelosi said during a floor speech on Thursday. “And I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Pelosi will serve as Speaker through the remainder of her term, which ends in early January, before remaining as a member of Congress.

It’s an unprecedented move in modern memory. Ryan, like many other Speakers, left office at the end of his leadership term.