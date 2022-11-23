trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

GOP lawmakers accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ info

by Julia Mueller - 11/23/22 7:50 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/23/22 7:50 PM ET
TikTok logo
The Associated Press/Kiichiro Sato

House Republicans are accusing TikTok of providing congressional staff with “false or misleading” information about the app’s use of user data during a September briefing.

“We still have unanswered questions and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the Committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be untrue or misleading, including that TikTok does not track U.S. user locations,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. 

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) — the ranking members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Energy and Commerce, respectively — said in the letter that TikTok assured lawmakers it did not track users’ internet data while they weren’t using the app and that China-based employees can’t access U.S. user data.

“Both claims appear to be misleading at best, and at worst, false,” the lawmakers wrote. 

Comer and Rodgers are asking the TikTok CEO to turn over a number of documents, electronic records and communication related to their concerns, with a deadline of Dec. 6.

They’re also asking for “all drafts and iterations” of any agreement with the Biden administration that would allow TikTok to continue operating within the U.S.

Republican lawmakers have long been looking at TikTok, which is owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, but the new letter may signal the party is ramping up probes as it prepares to take control of the House in the next Congress. 

GOP lawmakers have said they plan to probe a number of topics, including the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said earlier this week he plans to kickstart a House select committee on China if he’s elected Speaker of the new, GOP-majority house, to press China on the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But concern over TikTok hasn’t been confined to the GOP, and many have raised concerns about its ties to the Chinese government and its usage of U.S. user data. 

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, earlier this week called TikTok an “enormous threat” and said parents should be “very concerned” about their children’s use of the app.

“All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing,” Warner said.

Tags ByteDance Cathy McMorris Rodgers China House Energy and Commerce Committee House Oversight and Reform Committee James Comer Kevin McCarthy Mark Warner Shou Zi Chew Shou Zi Chew tiktok

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  2. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  5. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  6. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  7. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  10. Peltola defeats Palin in Alaska House race
  11. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  12. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  13. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  14. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  15. Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration
  16. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  17. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  18. Campaign Report — Alaska election results are (finally, almost) here
Load more

Video

See all Video