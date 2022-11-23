trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration

by Julia Mueller - 11/23/22 9:19 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/23/22 9:19 PM ET
FILE – Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Cheney is crossing the aisle again with an endorsement of Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic incumbent in one of Virginia’s tightest U.S. House races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former President Trump attacked outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, over a recent Washington Post piece that said committee staff are frustrated with her Trump focus in the panel’s unreleased final report.

The committee is set to culminate its long-running Jan. 6 probe with a much-anticipated report on its findings — but the Washington Post’s story said a number of anonymous current and former staff were “angered and disillusioned” by how much of the draft report they said was dedicated to the former president.

Trump on Truth Social mocked the Washington Post’s headline, which reads “Jan. 6 panel staffers angry at Cheney for focusing so much of report on Trump.”

“This is the headline in The Washington Post, and those that know Chaney [sic] are not surprised because she is a complete PSYCHO, has no regard for the truth as to what really happened, and is angry that the people of the Great State of Wyoming put her out to pasture in a record setting defeat,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referencing Cheney’s loss in her state’s Republican primary earlier this year.

“She blames me for this, but she only has herself to blame,” Trump said. 

But a spokesperson for Cheney hit back at the Washington Post’s story, telling the outlet the decision by Cheney and the panel to home in on Trump was warranted because of Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 riot. The spokesperson also suggested some of the criticism was because some staff-submitted material was left on the cutting room floor as the committee readies the report. 

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump last month and subsequently issued the formal summons, sharing 19 areas of inquiry it hoped to touch on with the former president’s testimony. 

​​“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by a U.S. president to overturn and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” the panel lawmakers wrote in their letter to Trump.

Tags Donald Trump House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack Jan. 6 Capitol riot Liz Cheney The Washington Post

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  2. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  5. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  6. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  7. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  10. Peltola defeats Palin in Alaska House race
  11. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  12. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  13. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  14. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  15. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  16. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  17. Campaign Report — Alaska election results are (finally, almost) here
  18. White House releases turkey day ‘talking points’ for family dinner
Load more

Video

See all Video