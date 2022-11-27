trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Clyburn says he stayed in House leadership to rep the south

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/27/22 11:15 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/27/22 11:15 AM ET
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is seen before a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing to hear testimony from former Trump White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Greg Nash
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is seen before a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing to hear testimony from former Trump White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 House Democrat, on Sunday cited a need for southern representation as a reason he chose to remain in the top tiers of Democratic leadership.

Clyburn earlier this month announced he will step down from his current leadership post along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), paving the way for a generational shift in the party leadership, but Clyburn, 82, is still seeking to serve as the fourth-ranking Democrat in the next Congress.

“We need to have a healthy blend of strength and knowledge,” Clyburn said during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with moderator Margaret Brennan. 

“And look at our leadership, the south is left out of it,” Clyburn continued. “And what we are doing is trying to make sure that we do not tilt too far to the east or too far to the west, but maintain what we have here. There is no other southerner among the leadership, and we need the south.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who represents Brooklyn, is expected to lead House Democrats as minority leader in the next term, followed by Reps. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) for the No. 2 and No. 3 posts, respectively.

But unlike Pelosi and Hoyer, who both indicated they will leave House leadership entirely in January, Clyburn has announced a bid to serve as assistant Democratic leader, which will be the No. 4 post in the next term. The three Democrats have all served together in various leadership posts since 2003.

“As we Democrats set about the work of retaking the majority in 2024 and re-electing our president, I humbly ask for your support to remain at the leadership table as the Assistant Democratic Leader, to work alongside our new generation of Democratic leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar,” Clyburn wrote in a letter to fellow lawmakers.

Tags Hakeem Jeffries House Democrats james clyburn James Clyburn Margaret Brennan Nancy Pelosi Steny Hoyer

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  2. Hutchinson calls Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes ‘very troubling’
  3. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  4. House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that ...
  5. Schiff pushes back on reported tension between Cheney, Jan. 6 panel staffers
  6. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  7. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  8. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  9. Fauci pushes back on Pence remarks: ‘I don’t align myself with anybody’
  10. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  11. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  12. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  13. Top GOP Oversight member says panel will investigate ’40 or 50 different ...
  14. That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests
  15. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  16. What to know about the pause on student debt relief
  17. In Donald Trump’s America, facts are fungible
  18. FTX: The Enron case on steroids, fueled by woke capitalism
Load more

Video

See all Video