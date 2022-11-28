trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

HBO announces documentary on Pelosi filmed by daughter

by Mychael Schnell - 11/28/22 5:47 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 11/28/22 5:47 PM ET
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite

HBO is premiering a documentary next month that chronicles the congressional career of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) filmed by the Democratic leader’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi.

The documentary, titled “Pelosi in the House,” will debut on Dec. 13 on HBO and HBO Max, Warner Media, the parent company of HBO, announced on Monday. Alexandra Pelosi, an award-winning documentarian, produced and directed the film.

HBO said the younger Pelosi “offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life of her mother and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, through her career milestones leading up to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden in January 2021.”

Footage in the film spans three decades, according to HBO, providing “a unique, longitudinal window into the life of a longstanding Democratic politician and history in the making.”

The public received a glimpse of Alexandra Pelosi’s footage last month, when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol presented video filmed by the younger Pelosi during the Capitol riot. In it, the Speaker and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) were seen making urgent calls from secure locations amid the attack.

Other members of congressional leadership — Democrats and Republicans — were also featured in the dramatic footage, which depicted tense moments as the riot was underway.

In addition to Jan. 6, Alexandra Pelosi was with the Speaker in the Capitol earlier this month when she announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step down from leadership in the next Congress, ending her historic, two-decade reign atop the Democratic caucus.

The younger Pelosi was spotted walking with the Speaker and filming her while entering the Capitol that day. HBO’s announcement also features a photo of Alexandra Pelosi filming the Speaker in the Capitol that day.

The forthcoming film about the Speaker is Alexandra Pelosi’s 14th documentary film for HBO. She is also the director of “Journeys with George,” which followed former President George W. Bush’s 2000 campaign for president. The film won an Emmy in 2003.

HBO said the documentary on the Speaker “goes behind the headlines as it tracks Pelosi’s life in public office from her election to Congress in 1987 and becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 through the 2020 election and President Biden’s inauguration.”

“Following Pelosi at both work and home in real time during consequential political moments in the country’s recent history, the film offers a unique look at American politics through her efforts on the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments as well as a record of the events of January 6, 2021, following Pelosi and other lawmakers at a secure location as the crisis unfolded,” HBO added.

Tags HBO documentary Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  4. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  5. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  6. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  7. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  8. No more ‘ladies-in-waiting’ for Queen Consort Camilla
  9. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  10. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  11. GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
  12. Pence says Trump should apologize; ‘wrong’ to give antisemite ‘a seat at ...
  13. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  14. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  15. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  16. Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale ...
  17. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  18. Biden calls on Congress to intervene to avert rail shutdown
Load more

Video

See all Video