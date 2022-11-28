trending:

House

House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

by Mychael Schnell - 11/28/22 10:43 PM ET
FILE – In this March 1, 2020 file photo Rep. Don McEachin, D-Va., speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61.

Eachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Rountree said. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

“Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” she added.

Developing.

