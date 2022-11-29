trending:

House

Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/29/22 3:24 PM ET
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) speaks to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a press event on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to mark the tenth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Greg Nash
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.

Lofgren, who chairs the House Administration Committee, called Pelosi an “inspiration to millions” in announcing the resolution, which would rename the room as the “Speaker Nancy Pelosi Caucus Room.”

“Nancy Pelosi has been a singular force for good throughout her 35 years in the House of Representatives,” Lofgren said in a statement. “She has dedicated her life to the dignity of the American people, to the defense of our Democracy, and always foremost – to the children and the posterity of our Nation.”

“Her achievements are unparalleled in the halls of Congress – from securing historic investments in clean energy and climate action, rescuing the economy during the Great Recession, guaranteeing heath care to every American as a right, to building a better, more sustainable, and inclusive future – she has ably guided the nation with grace and determination,” Lofgren added.

The Cannon Caucus Room, a double-height room that spans 74 feet long by 54 feet wide, has hosted many high-profile events over the years, including the House Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings.

Beyond being a regular gathering spot for luncheons and receptions, it decades ago also hosted multiple hearings of the House Un-American Activities Committee, which investigated citizens alleged to have communist ties.

Pelosi and House Democrats’ other top two leaders, Reps. Steny Hoyer (Md.) and James Clyburn (S.C.), all announced they will leave their current leadership roles at the end of the term in January.

Pelosi made her announcement in a floor speech earlier this month, and Lofgren was the first to hug the Speaker after her remarks as Democrats huddled around Pelosi to congratulate her.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” Pelosi said. “And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

