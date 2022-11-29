trending:

House

Cheney, Thompson applaud Oath Keepers verdicts: ‘A victory for the rule of law’

by Julia Shapero - 11/29/22 9:15 PM ET
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) applauded the convictions of several members of the far-right Oath Keepers group on Tuesday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“Today’s convictions are a victory for the rule of law and reinforce the fact that the violence of January 6th included a deliberate attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election and block the transfer of presidential power,” the chairman and vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said in a statement.

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs were both found guilty of seditious conspiracy, an infrequently used charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The other three members of the far-right group on trial were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy but were convicted on other charges. All five Oath Keepers were found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four were found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Thompson and Cheney lauded their committee’s role in demonstrating that the Oath Keepers and other extremists group began to plan and coordinate in response to former President Trump’s call to assemble on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Individuals involved now face the consequences of taking part in a scheme to undermine American democracy,” Thompson and Cheney said. “It’s vital that there be accountability for every vile aspect of January 6th and the events that led to that day’s tragedy.”

The Jan. 6 committee, which is set to sunset at the beginning of the next Congress, is expected to release its final report next month.

Four more members of the Oath Keepers will go on trial in December over their roles in the Jan. 6 riot, as will several members of the far-right Proud Boys group.

