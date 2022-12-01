trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel

by Rebecca Beitsch - 12/01/22 9:46 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 12/01/22 9:46 AM ET

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is asking the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol to preserve all its documents, saying the coming Republican majority plans to review its work. 

“It is imperative that all information collected be preserved not just for institutional prerogatives but for transparency to the American people,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee.

“The American people have a right to know that the allegations you have made are supported by the facts and to be able to view the transcripts.”

It’s a threat that in many ways rings hollow for a panel that is weeks away from releasing to the public a massive report covering its more than yearlong investigation, including the release of more than 1,000 interviews with witnesses. 

Thompson told reporters late Wednesday that everything would be “not just preserved, but made available to the public.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat. (Peter Afriyie)

He also noted that McCarthy withdrew several appointments to the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected two of his picks.

“He had a chance to have members on the committee. So he had a chance to come and testify before the committee. So I think the horse has left the barn. And we will do our work, we will end Dec. 31. If he wants to conduct whatever he wants as Speaker, it’s his choice. But we sunset Dec. 31. He can read the report. We won’t have anything in our possession after Dec. 31,” Thompson said.

“The subpoena I signed for him to come and testify before the committee will be part of the record.”

The warning from McCarthy, who is running to be Speaker in the next Congress, comes as the panel is set to meet Friday to evaluate how to deal with the five GOP lawmakers who failed to comply with their subpoenas, a group that includes McCarthy. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) arrives to address reporters following the House Republican Leadership Election for the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (Greg Nash)

That meeting will also cover whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Recommendations could cover anyone involved in the scheme to keep former President Trump in power, but it would also include additional contempt of Congress referrals for those who defied the panel when it compelled their testimony. 

The committee, and later the full House, made four such referrals to the Justice Department, which chose to pursue charges in two cases: against former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon and former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Mychael Schnell contributed.

Tags Bennie Thompson Bennie Thompson Jan. 6 Capitol riot Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Nancy Pelosi Trump

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  2. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  3. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  4. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  5. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  6. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  10. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  11. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  12. FDA pauses authorization for last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody ...
  13. LeBron James asks why reporters haven’t questioned him about Jerry Jones photo
  14. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  15. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  16. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  17. 33 companies tested a 4-day workweek. None are planning to switch back
  18. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
Load more

Video

See all Video