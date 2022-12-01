trending:

House Judiciary GOP appears to delete Kanye tweet after antisemitic rant

by Julia Shapero - 12/01/22 4:01 PM ET
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

House Judiciary Republicans appear to have deleted a controversial tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper went on an antisemitic rant and praised Adolf Hitler.

The tweet from October named Ye, alongside billionaire Elon Musk and former President Trump, in what appeared to be a statement of support for the rapper after he was suspended from Instagram and Twitter for several antisemitic posts.

“Kanye. Elon. Trump.” the House Judiciary GOP wrote in the Oct. 7 tweet.

The committee’s account also posted a clip of the rapper’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson with the comment “MUST WATCH,” as well as a photo of Ye and Trump embracing. Both posts remain visible on the Twitter account.

The House Judiciary GOP faced backlash over the post but appeared to leave it up until Ye’s Thursday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars program. Ye, who wore a fully hooded mask, praised Hitler and Nazis during an antisemitic rant on the show.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” Ye told Jones, later adding, “I like Hitler.”

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” the rapper also said.

Neither House Judiciary Republicans nor an aide to Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the panel’s ranking member, responded to requests for comment. 

As Ye continued his rant on Jones’s show, several Twitter users drew attention to the October tweet, including Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.).

“I’m glad they’re walking it back. And it was very disappointing early on,” he said. 

“If our calling attention to the fact that Republicans should be distancing themselves from this kind of rhetoric and antisemitism, encourages them to do it, then it works,” Beyer added.

In a tweet of his own on Thursday, Ye praised Musk’s stated commitment to free speech in his ownership of Twitter.

“I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…,” he tweeted.

Ye has also been embroiled in controversy recently after he brought white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to a dinner with Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump, who faced immense criticism for dining with Fuentes, has since claimed he “had no idea” about Fuentes’s views

Updated at 4:48 p.m.

Tags Adolf Hitler Alex Jones Alex Jones antisemitism Don Beyer Donald Trump Elon Musk House Judiciary Committee Infowars Kanye West Kanye West Nick Fuentes Tucker Carlson

