trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy says GOP holdouts on Speakership vote would be ‘squandering this majority’

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/04/22 1:53 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/04/22 1:53 PM ET
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 after returning from a meeting at the White House with President Biden, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday said the potential handful of GOP lawmakers opposing his bid for Speaker stand the risk of “squandering this majority” when it comes to the Republican takeover of the House in the next Congress.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, McCarthy said he has spent “hours” meeting with the House Freedom Caucus, as at least five of its members indicate plans to vote against McCarthy in next month’s floor vote.

“Right now, it’s actually delaying our ability to govern as we go,” McCarthy said. “So I’m hopeful that everybody comes together, finds a way to govern together. This is what the American people want. Otherwise, we will be squandering this majority.”

McCarthy handily won last month’s vote within the House Republican Conference to serve as the party’s nominee for Speaker, but the California Republican will need a majority of votes on the floor next month.

With the GOP holding a narrow majority in the upcoming term, the small group of House Republicans voicing opposition to McCarthy — Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.), Ralph Norman (S.C.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.) — could hold significant sway.

“If people don’t come along, that’s going to delay our ability to secure the border,” McCarthy said on Fox News. “That’s going to delay our ability to become energy independent. That’s going to delay our ability to repeal 87,000 IRS agents. That’s going to delay our ability to hold government accountable. There’s no subpoena that can go out until that gets done.”

As he looks to shore up support, House Freedom Caucus members have made a series of rule change demands to McCarthy that aim to empower rank-and-file members.

“I think everybody is respected in the House, regardless of where you are,” McCarthy told Bartiromo. “We have got to remember, we’re going to sit at 222 members, so any five members can hold us up for achieving. I respect all. We came together as one conference. We changed the rules, made it more bottom up in the process.”

Tags Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Maria Bartiromo Speakership vote

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  2. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  3. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  4. House Republican sidesteps questions on supporting Trump in 2024 after call to ...
  5. Senate Democrats seek 51st vote — and some breathing room — in Georgia ...
  6. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  7. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  8. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  9. Jeffries hits back at McConnell over ‘election denier’ charge: ‘Hypocrisy ...
  10. McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become ...
  11. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  12. Obama-era AG says Hunter Biden, Trump should be treated ‘just like any other ...
  13. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  14. Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids
  15. Is long-form journalism dying? A five-minute read
  16. Pence says Trump ‘seemed genuinely remorseful’ about family’s wellbeing ...
  17. McCarthy says GOP holdouts on Speakership vote would be ‘squandering this ...
  18. Somehow, Sam Bankman-Fried gets his rehabilitation media tour
Load more

Video

See all Video