trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy to McConnell amid omnibus deal talk: ‘Wait till we’re in charge’

by Chloe Folmar - 12/06/22 8:07 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 12/06/22 8:07 AM ET

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday pushed back on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) political strategy amid discussions for an omnibus deal with Democrats.

“Why would you want to work on anything if we have the gavel inside Congress?” McCarthy, who is expected to be the next Speaker, said in an appearance on Fox News.

“Wait till we’re in charge.”

McCarthy’s comments follow efforts by Senate Republicans, including McConnell, to work with Democrats in pushing through a bipartisan spending bill by the end of next week.

Democrats have said they want to pass an omnibus appropriations bill during Congress’s lame-duck session, and some members of the GOP appear poised to get on board with defense spending for Ukraine, among other items.

McCarthy disagreed with the bipartisan approach on Fox News, saying that Republicans should wait until they are “stronger in every negotiation” when they take the majority in the House in January.

“We’re 28 days away from Republicans having the gavel,” McCarthy told host Laura Ingraham.

“We would be stronger in every negotiation, so any Republican that’s out there trying to work with them is wrong.”

Ingraham asked the minority leader if his comments implicated McConnell, to which McCarthy responded: “Yes.”

The comments from McCarthy come shortly after he joined McConnell, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a meeting at the White House.

Following that meeting, McConnell said that the leaders were in “widespread agreement” that an omnibus deal was needed.

Tags Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer government spending Kevin McCarthy Laura Ingraham McCarthy McConnell Nancy Pelosi omnibus spending deal

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  3. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  4. Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy
  5. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  6. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  7. Thune: Trump call to terminate Constitution a ‘golden opportunity’ for 2024 ...
  8. Alito jokes about Black kids in KKK outfits during Supreme Court argument 
  9. What the data actually say about assault weapons
  10. Attack on North Carolina substation spotlights electric grid’s vulnerability ...
  11. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  12. Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
  13. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  14. Why Democrats are so optimistic about winning the Georgia Senate runoff
  15. Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution
  16. Clyburn to McCarthy: Use Democrats to secure Speakership
  17. McCarthy to McConnell amid omnibus deal talk: ‘Wait till we’re in charge’
  18. Five things to watch in the Georgia Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video