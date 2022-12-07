trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee

by Julia Shapero - 12/07/22 4:55 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/07/22 4:55 PM ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the panel’s acting chair and ranking member said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee did not specify what exactly it was probing regarding the congresswoman and noted that its statement “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Greg Nash)

The House Ethics panel received the matter from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics in June and said it plans to “announce its course of action” in the next Congress.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.” 

The House Ethics Committee typically has 45 days to review a matter referred to it by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent entity that initially examines allegations of misconduct against lawmakers and other House employees.

At the end of the 45 day-period, the committee can choose to extend its consideration of an issue but must make a public statement, as it did in Ocasio-Cortez’s case.

However, the congresswoman’s case was also likely postponed due to last month’s midterm elections, as the ethics panel can also delay action if it is set to occur within a 60-day period before an election.

Updated at 6:27 p.m.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ethics investigation House Ethics Committee Office of Congressional Ethics

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  2. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  3. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  4. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  5. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump ...
  8. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  9. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  10. Items with classified markings found in Trump storage unit: reports
  11. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  12. Arkansas town elects youngest Black mayor in US
  13. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  14. Here's who is on Time's 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  15. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  16. Trump hosts Mar-a-Lago event with prominent QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist
  17. Supreme Court signals interest in middle path in major election law clash
  18. Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video