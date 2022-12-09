trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Incoming House Democratic Whip Clark announces deputies

by Chloe Folmar - 12/09/22 8:51 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 12/09/22 8:51 AM ET
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 to discuss the results of the House Democratic leadership election for the top three positions.

Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.) on Thursday announced her 10 chief deputy whips for the congressional session beginning in January.

“I am proud to announce the 118th Congress Chief Deputy Whip team that will work on behalf of the American people to secure opportunity and justice for all,” Clark, who currently serves as assistant House Speaker, wrote in her announcement.

The Democratic chief deputy whips are Reps. Jan Schakowsky (Ill.), Terri Sewell (Ala.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas), Jimmy Panetta (Calif.), Colin Allred (Texas), Sharice Davids (Kan.), Deborah Ross (N.C.), Linda Sánchez (Calif.) and Marilyn Strickland (Wash.).

Clark said the team represents “the incredible diversity of experience and perspectives” championed by the Democratic Party.

“Unified in our mission, we will harness the strength of House Democrats to advance the needs of working families and defeat the Republican extremist agenda,” she wrote.

Clark was elected as minority whip last week following a previous stint as vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus. She will serve alongside Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) as minority leader and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) as caucus chair.

The Nov. 30 elections made history when Jeffries was selected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) as the leader of the Democratic Party, making him the first Black person to head either party in either chamber.

Tags Hakeem Jeffries Katherine Clark Nancy Pelosi

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  2. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  3. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  4. Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent
  5. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  6. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  7. House passes annual defense funding bill
  8. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  9. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  10. Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
  11. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  12. White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal
  13. Why Biden’s decision to make the Brittney Griner deal poses big political ...
  14. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  15. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  16. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  17. Senate Democrats gear up for battle with corporate America
  18. Democrats shouldn’t celebrate for long
Load more

Video

See all Video