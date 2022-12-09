Incoming House Democratic Whip Clark announces deputies

Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.) on Thursday announced her 10 chief deputy whips for the congressional session beginning in January.

“I am proud to announce the 118th Congress Chief Deputy Whip team that will work on behalf of the American people to secure opportunity and justice for all,” Clark, who currently serves as assistant House Speaker, wrote in her announcement.

The Democratic chief deputy whips are Reps. Jan Schakowsky (Ill.), Terri Sewell (Ala.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas), Jimmy Panetta (Calif.), Colin Allred (Texas), Sharice Davids (Kan.), Deborah Ross (N.C.), Linda Sánchez (Calif.) and Marilyn Strickland (Wash.).

Clark said the team represents “the incredible diversity of experience and perspectives” championed by the Democratic Party.

“Unified in our mission, we will harness the strength of House Democrats to advance the needs of working families and defeat the Republican extremist agenda,” she wrote.

Clark was elected as minority whip last week following a previous stint as vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus. She will serve alongside Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) as minority leader and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) as caucus chair.

The Nov. 30 elections made history when Jeffries was selected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) as the leader of the Democratic Party, making him the first Black person to head either party in either chamber.