Pelosi’s daughter blasts GOP figures for joking about attack on father 

The daughter of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) knocked Republicans who mocked her father, Paul Pelosi, after he was attacked in the family’s home in late October by a suspect looking for the Speaker.

“I haven’t slept since the night my father was attacked. What happened to him is one thing; what the outside world did with that for their own political fodder is what’s much harder for us to handle as a family,” Alexandra Pelosi told CBS News’s John Dickerson in an interview aired Sunday.

“I don’t care who you are and who you vote for. Nobody should think it is funny that an 82-year-old man got attacked in his home. And yet, like, a sitting governor and a wannabe governor and members of Congress were laughing about it,” she said.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., when an intruder violently assaulted Paul Pelosi in the family’s San Francisco home. The suspect, who wielded a hammer against Paul Pelosi, reportedly told police he was on a “suicide mission” to kidnap the Speaker.

Some in the GOP responded to news of the attack by blaming Democrats’ policies on crime, and mocking the Pelosis over the attack.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former President Trump, shared a photo online of underwear and a hammer captioned, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

Kari Lake, the failed Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, made light of the attack on the campaign trail with comments that spurred laughter and applause from the crowd.

According to HuffPost, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) alluded to the assault as Republicans pushed to take over the House during the midterms, saying, “We’re going to show Nancy Pelosi the door very shortly. … She’s losing the gavel but finding the hammer. Too soon? Is that too soon?”

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin was also blasted for making light of the attack during a campaign rally and later sent a handwritten letter to Nancy Pelosi apologizing.

Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down from her position as Democrats’ House leader when the next Congress convenes in January, citing the attack on her husband as a contributing factor in her decision.

“It’s really tough. I don’t think it’s OK for an 82-year-old man to be attacked in his home in the middle of the night because of whatever his wife does for work,” Alexandra Pelosi told CBS.

“The hardest part to deal with is, how do we talk about how the media landscape used that event for tweets, for clicks?” she said.

Alexandra Pelosi is promoting her documentary about her mother’s career, “Pelosi in the House,” which premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday.