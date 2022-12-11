McCarthy says GOP will subpoena intel officials who signed Hunter Biden letter  

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he plans to subpoena intelligence officials who signed a letter saying a New York Post story about Hunter Biden might be disinformation.

The Post in October 2020 published a story headlined “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad,” which was blocked on Twitter in the ensuing days over concerns about its veracity.

The story has been in the news recently as part of “Twitter Files” that allegedly show how the platform censored some information that could benefit conservatives and hurt liberals.

More than 50 former intelligence officials — including former CIA directors John Brennan and James Clapper — signed a letter in 2020 saying they didn’t have evidence to definitively call the New York Post story untrue.

But they wrote that their experience made them “deeply suspicious” that Moscow “played a significant role in this case” and might be trying to influence the 2020 presidential election, as President Biden was campaigning against former President Trump.

“Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong — was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance,” McCarthy said Saturday on Fox News’ “One Nation.”

“Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public? A Clapper, a Brennan? Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you more information, but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said of the signatories that he’ll “bring them and subpoena them before a committee” when the GOP takes control of the House in the next Congress.

The House GOP leader also called for further investigation into Facebook and Google, saying “this is egregious, what we’re finding” and calling the platforms “an arm of the Democratic party.”

Republican lawmakers have pledged to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings to question whether his foreign ties have influenced his father.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called on McCarthy to kickstart a House select committee focused on probing the Bidens’ business dealings.

McCarthy won his the House GOP nomination for Speaker in the next Congress, but 31 of his fellow Republicans voted against him, and it remains unclear if he’ll have the votes to become speaker when the new Congress convenes next month.