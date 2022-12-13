Teachers union chief won’t testify at last COVID hearing after GOP invitation

The head of one of the largest teachers labor unions in the country is declining an invitation from Republicans to testify before a House subcommittee’s last hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, told Politico that she is declining the invitation to testify at the hearing on Wednesday, saying she looks forward to “a real discussion — with congressional leadership and appropriate notice — on the challenges educators, students and families faced during COVID and their efforts to help kids recover and thrive.”

Her decision comes one day after House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), the ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent her a letter to request her testimony. Scalise said in the letter that Weingarten and the union played a role in drafting government guidance on COVID-19 that led to “an unprecedented child academic and mental health crisis.”

“The catastrophic effects of prolonged school closures and abandoning America’s children may be the ultimate lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, asking that Weingarten confirm she would attend by Tuesday.

The committee released its final report on the response to the pandemic on Friday, finding that the Trump administration’s actions negatively impacted the U.S. response and demonstrated a “persistent pattern of political interference.”

The meeting on Wednesday is intended to focus on the recommendations that the subcommittee proposes.

Scalise slammed the report after it was released, saying it was “purely about politics” and not impartial oversight. Republican lawmakers have pledged to launch their own investigations about the pandemic, including the virus’s origins.

Members of the GOP have also criticized teachers unions throughout the pandemic for often pushing for keeping instruction online in the early days of the pandemic.

Weingarten said in August that attacks on teachers have never been “as bad as right now.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized her last month in an interview with Semafor, saying that she is the “most dangerous person in the world” and that teachers unions are the most likely “to take this republic down.”

Weingarten responded that that Pompeo is “desperate” to be labeled the “extremist” to try to boost his chances for a potential 2024 White House bid.