trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

U.S. Postal Service reveals new stamp honoring John Lewis

by Julia Shapero - 12/13/22 5:15 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/13/22 5:15 PM ET
AP Photo/Harry Hamburg
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2009.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday unveiled a stamp honoring the life and legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

“Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s,” USPS said in a press release. “Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call ‘good trouble.’”

The stamp, set to be released in 2023, will feature a photo of Lewis that appeared in Time magazine in 2013.  

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) urged the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee last year to release a commemorative stamp honoring the “American hero, civil rights icon, and revered citizen of Georgia,” who also served as his mentor.

Ossoff wrote to Lewis as a teenager after reading the congressman’s memoir, and Lewis offered him a volunteer internship position, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lewis supported Ossoff’s unsuccessful bid for a Georgia House seat in 2017, as well as his successful 2020 campaign for Senate. 

Lewis died in July 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly a year.

Tags civil rights movement Commemerative stamps John Lewis John Lewis Jon Ossoff Jon Ossoff USPS

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  6. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  7. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  8. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  9. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  10. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  11. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  12. FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s campaign finance charges ‘just the tip of the ...
  13. Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality
  14. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  15. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  16. Senate to vote on Manchin’s permitting amendment to defense spending bill
  17. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  18. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Load more

Video

See all Video