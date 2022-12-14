trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel

by Mike Lillis - 12/14/22 12:52 PM ET
by Mike Lillis - 12/14/22 12:52 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Peter Afriyie
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat.

A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week. 

Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6 select committee, is squaring off against two other members of the Oversight and Reform Committee — Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) and Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) — to become the panel’s ranking member in the 118th Congress. 

The committee’s current chair, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), lost her primary contest this cycle to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) — a race prompted by New York’s chaotic redistricting process earlier in the year.

Wednesday’s vote to recommend Raskin was conducted behind closed doors in the Capitol by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, an influential panel that helps to guide the party’s committee assignments. 

Lynch, a 22-year veteran, and Connolly, in his 14th year, are more senior to Raskin both within the Congress and on the Oversight and Reform Committee. But Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, has quickly built a national profile in his short time on Capitol Hill, leading the House’s second impeachment of former President Trump after last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and playing a high-profile role as a member of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 rampage. 

The Steering panel’s recommendation is not the final word. The full House Democratic Caucus will vote next week to choose between the three candidates. But the Steering panel is essentially hand-picked by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the New York Democrat who will replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the top of the party next year. And the panel’s counsel holds outsized sway in the process of choosing committee heads to work with party leaders. 

The Oversight panel, with subpoena powers and a broad mandate to probe federal affairs, is among the most sought after panels in Congress. And with Republicans set to take control of the House next year, the position of ranking member will assume even greater importance, acting as a line of defense for President Biden against the majority Republicans, likely led by Rep. James Comer (Ky.), who are vowing aggressive investigations into the administration. 

Comer is already forecasting his top priorities, which include investigations into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the origins of the coronavirus and the international business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Tags Carolyn Maloney James Comer Jamie Raskin Jerry Nadler Trump

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  4. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  5. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  6. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  7. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  8. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  9. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  10. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  11. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  12. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  13. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  14. Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that ...
  15. Lawmakers reach deal on framework for omnibus spending package  
  16. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  17. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  18. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40, wife confirms
Load more

Video

See all Video