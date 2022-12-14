trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House holds moment of silence to mark 10th Sandy Hook anniversary

by Mychael Schnell - 12/14/22 4:24 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 12/14/22 4:24 PM ET
Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Nicole Hockley shows photos of her son, Dylan
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Nicole Hockley shows photos of her son, Dylan, in her office, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Newtown, Conn. Dylan was among the 20 first graders and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago.

Members of the House held a moment of silence on the floor Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 20 students and six teachers dead.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the pause for reflection was “in continuing remembrance of the victims” of the shooting that took place in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012. Lawmakers from both parties stood in the chamber for just over 40 seconds to honor the 26 lives lost.

“Today marks 10 years since 20 innocent children and six selfless educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.,” Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), whose district includes Newtown, said on the House floor.

She was surrounded by members of the Connecticut delegation and Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), whose 17-year-old son was fatally shot at a gas station in 2012.

“Newtown is a small community with a big heart. A community that changed forever 10 years ago, bonded by a shared grief that no one can truly comprehend,” Hayes added. “The lives of my constituents in this community were reshaped forever.”

The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting at an elementary, middle or high school in the U.S. The second deadliest incident in that category occurred on May 24, when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Hayes on the House floor Wednesday noted that families of the victims in the shooting have mourned the loss of their loved ones and honored their memories through service. She named a number of organizations that were created in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Every single family affected honored the memories of their loved ones through service. These families have all found ways to turn their grief into action,” Hayes said.

“While I recognize that we have so much work to do as legislators in this body, my only ask of you today, colleagues, is that we not let the deaths of these children be in vain and that we recommit ourselves to making our schools and our communities safe and find ways to turn solemn moments like this into action,” she added.

Congress took rare action this year to address gun violence, passing a gun safety package that President Biden signed into law. The measure enhances background checks for gun purchasers between the age of 18 and 21, creates a federal offense for individuals who obtain firearms through straw purchases or trafficking and clarifies the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer, among other measures.

It marked the first time in nearly 30 years that Congress approved major legislation to counter gun violence.

Pelosi cited that legislation in her statement marking 10 years since the shooting in Newtown.

“Endlessly inspired by courageous survivors and families transforming their anguish into action, Democrats have led the charge to combat the scourge of gun violence. This summer, President Biden and the Democratic Congress enacted the first major gun violence prevention law in nearly three decades, which deploys stronger tools to keep weapons out of dangerous hands and invests in critical mental health services,” she said. 

Tags Biden Jahana Hayes Lucy McBath Nancy Pelosi

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  4. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  5. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  6. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  7. Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 
  8. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  9. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  10. Migrants converging on El Paso fuel calls for border crackdown
  11. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  12. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  13. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  14. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  15. Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that ...
  16. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  17. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  18. Can America survive two more Biden years?
Load more

Video

See all Video