Marking history, Pelosi’s Speaker portrait unveiled at the Capitol

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) official portrait was unveiled on Wednesday, marking an historic moment as Pelosi will become the first woman to have her portrait hung in the Speaker’s Lobby of the Capitol.

The portrait was shown for the first time during a ceremony in Statuary Hall attended by lawmakers of both parties and chambers, Pelosi’s family and former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio). The painting shows Pelosi holding the Speaker’s gavel in the House chamber the first time she was elected to the position.

“This painting will stand out as a woman in that Speaker’s Lobby. I’m really honored my members had the courage to elect a woman Speaker. That is not without courage,” Pelosi said at the ceremony, prompting applause.

“As the leader mentioned, somewhere out there there’s someone who will be — someone in this Congress is a future woman Speaker to be. I’m honored to be the first but it will only be a good accomplishment if I’m not the last,” she added, noting that it will be “sooner rather than later.”

Pelosi was first elected Speaker in 2007, becoming the first woman to serve in the role. She held the position until 2011, when Republicans took control of the House. But in 2019, Pelosi again found herself holding the Speaker’s gavel.

Last month, the top Democrat announced that she would step down from leadership in the next Congress, putting a bookend on her two-decade tenure steering the Democratic caucus. She said the time had come for “a new generation to lead” House Democrats.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is running to replace Pelosi as Speaker, attended the ceremony, in addition to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). McCarthy, who has a hostile relationship with Pelosi, did not attend the Speaker’s floor speech last month where she announced her future plans.

Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, also attended the ceremony. He underwent surgery for a skull fracture in October after an intruder broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and hit him over the head with a hammer.

Boehner, who served as minority leader during Nancy Pelosi’s first stint as Speaker, spoke to the power and authority of his former colleague during remarks at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“The younger generation today has a saying, game recognizes game,” Boehner said. “And the fact of the matter is, no other Speaker of the House in the modern era, Republican or Democrat, has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.”

“Let me just say, you’re one tough cookie,” he added.

In an emotional moment, the former Speaker choked up during his tribute while delivering a message from his daughters.

“You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington. And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘tell the Speaker how much we admire her,’” he said.

Wednesday’s ceremony also featured a video message from former President Obama. Pelosi led the House Democratic Caucus during his entire tenure in the White House, and was Speaker for three of those years.

“At this point, I think my love for Nancy Pelosi is well documented. But I figured I’d make it absolutely clear for anyone who doesn’t already know,” Obama said in pre-recorded remarks. “Whenever I get stressed about what’s happening in Washington, I always feel better knowing that Nancy is on the case. And that’s because for Nancy, nothing is impossible.”

“On a personal note, Nancy, I will always be grateful for our friendship. Forged in tough battles and, I guess by you, fortified by dark chocolate,” he later added. “And while you won’t be in leadership anymore, I’ll still feel better knowing that your portrait will be looking down from these walls, reminding everyone who sees it to keep up the fight.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “few leaders in American history have been as effective, as driven, as successful as Speaker Pelosi.”

“I’m known for having a lot of energy but I have never, ever, ever met anyone with more energy and drive than Nancy Pelosi,” he added.

Schumer, who served alongside Pelosi in the House before moving to the Senate, said the outgoing Speaker “has made the world a better place for countless women and girls from all walks of life.”

“Somewhere out there, a future madam Speaker awaits her chance to make a difference. And when that day comes, she will be standing on my friend Nancy Pelosi’s shoulders,” Schumer said. “Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, young women across the country today and for generations to come won’t have to wonder if they too can dream big, go far and do their part to make the world a better place.”