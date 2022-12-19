trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee holds final public meeting

by The Hill Staff - 12/19/22 1:10 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 12/19/22 1:10 PM ET

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final public meeting on Monday

The panel has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, gone over millions of pages of documents and held nine public hearings as part of its year-plus investigation into what happened when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results and what led to that day. 

The committee has spent more than a year making the case that Trump was squarely at the center of efforts to overturn the election and was ultimately responsible for the deadly riot.

On Monday, the lawmakers will vote on whether to recommend the Justice Department file criminal charges against him and others and present a summary of its findings

Where to watch: The meeting has started. Watch live in the video above and follow live updates from The Hill reporters below.

Tags Donald Trump Jan 6 hearing Jan 6 hearings Jan 6 insurrection Trump Trump impeachment

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee holds final public meeting
  2. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  3. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  4. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  5. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  6. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  7. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week
  9. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  10. Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
  11. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  12. What’s next after the nuclear fusion breakthrough?
  13. Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen
  14. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  15. Gottlieb: Drug shortage ‘isn’t like what we had with baby formula’
  16. Religious ‘woke’ capitalism? The problem with conservative arguments ...
  17. Warren concerned that Tesla board failed to guard against Musk’s Twitter ...
  18. Manchin says he thinks Biden will ask for Title 42 extension
Load more

Video

See all Video