Read: Jan. 6 panel report executive summary

by The Hill staff - 12/19/22 2:35 PM ET
The House select committee exploring the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday released the executive summary of its findings.

The panel during its last public hearing unveiled criminal referrals against former President Trump and launched ethics complaints against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other top Trump allies for their refusal to cooperate in the probe.

The committee’s full report is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Read the executive summary below.

