trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Raskin likens House GOP defending Trump over Jan. 6 to bank robbers 

by Julia Mueller - 12/19/22 4:12 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/19/22 4:12 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks to reporters following a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday likened House GOP lawmakers who at first decried former President Trump and then defended him over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot to “bank robbers” for their efforts to counter the final report from the House select committee on Jan. 6 with their own conclusions about alleged security failures during the riot.

Raskin noted that Republicans who faced dangers during the Capitol attack and “were crying for help” are trying to “minimize and trivialize” the event to express favor to Trump.

“So all of their attention will be on saying that somehow this was just a law enforcement failure. It’s completely transparent. We can read through it,” Raskin said on MSNBC shortly after the panel ended its last public meeting.

“Think of a bank robbery where someone masterminds a hit on a bank to rob the bank and then afterwards wants to blame the security guards for not picking up better on the clues or [not] having called in reinforcements or what have you. I mean, all those things might be right, but it doesn’t in any way absolve the people who were the bank robbers in the first place of what they did,” Raskin said.

The Jan. 6 panel on Monday announced criminal referrals against the former president — recommending that the Department of Justice criminally investigate Trump for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding — as well as referrals to the House Ethics Committee for GOP lawmakers who shirked subpoenas. 

House Republicans have reportedly been prepping their rebuttal to the Jan. 6 panel’s final report, the culmination of the committee’s long-running investigation set for release in the coming days.

Tags House select Jan. 6 committee Jamie Raskin Jamie Raskin Jan. 6

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump
  2. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  3. Jan. 6 committee launches ethics complaint against McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
  4. Five takeaways as Jan. 6 panel criminally refers Trump
  5. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  6. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  7. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  8. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  9. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  10. Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud ...
  11. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  12. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  13. McConnell: Omnibus boosts defense spending, cuts nondefense spending 
  14. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  15. Read: Jan. 6 panel report executive summary
  16. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  17. Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
  18. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
Load more

Video

See all Video