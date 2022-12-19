trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’

by Brad Dress - 12/19/22 5:53 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/19/22 5:53 PM ET

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voiced clear disagreement with former President Trump after he supported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker, saying Trump has not chosen the “best people” to work for him in the past.

“HR was not always his best thing,” Gaetz told the conservative network Real America’s Voice on Monday at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix.

Gaetz added that Trump chose a “parade of horribles” to serve in his administration.

“So maybe we oughta have a choice come out of the House that represents the conservative center of our caucus,” he said. “I’ll be for Trump for president, but I will not follow him in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.”

Gaetz has joined a small band of far-right GOP lawmakers voicing discontent with McCarthy after Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections and captured a razor-thin majority in the House.

Trump endorsed McCarthy for the Speakership and called on House Republicans last week to back him for the leadership post.

“Kevin has worked very hard,” he said. “I think he deserves the shot.”

Although he won a Republican conference vote last month, McCarthy must secure the Speakership on the floor in January.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a former chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is challenging McCarthy after losing in the November Republican conference vote.

Tags Andy Biggs Donald Trump House speaker Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Trump

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  2. Five takeaways as Jan. 6 panel criminally refers Trump
  3. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  4. Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump
  5. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  6. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  7. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  8. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  9. Jan. 6 committee launches ethics complaint against McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
  10. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  11. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  12. Jan. 6 committee goes out swinging 
  13. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  14. Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
  15. Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’
  16. McConnell: Omnibus boosts defense spending, cuts nondefense spending 
  17. Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud ...
  18. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video