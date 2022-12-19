trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 

by Julia Mueller - 12/19/22 6:50 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/19/22 6:50 PM ET

Former President Trump on Monday responded to the Jan. 6 committee’s decision to urge the Justice Department to prosecute him and some of his associates over their involvement in the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, saying the move makes him “stronger.”  

“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me.  It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” Trump said on his Truth Social social media platform.

In its final public meeting hours earlier, the Jan. 6 panel unveiled criminal referrals recommending that the DOJ prosecute Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding. 

“The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!” Trump wrote hours after the panel’s recommendations were formally made.

Trump, who last month announced another run for the White House in 2024, painted the probes as an effort to undercut his campaign. The insurrection charge could bar Trump from running for elected office again.

“The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party,” Trump said. 

At the meeting, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is leaving Congress after she lost her primary election to a Trump-backed candidate, said Trump is “unfit for any office.” 

The former president also rebuffed the panel’s determination of his 187 minutes of inaction between the start of the riot and Trump’s video message urging the rioters to “go home.” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) on Monday called it an “extreme dereliction of duty,” with other lawmakers calling Trump’s inaction one of the panel’s most shameful findings.

The Jan. 6 panel will release a much-anticipated report on its findings on Wednesday before it is dissolved in the next Congress.

Tags criminal referrals DOJ Donald Trump Jan. 6 Jan. 6 House committee Liz Cheney

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  2. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  3. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  4. Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump
  5. Five takeaways as Jan. 6 panel criminally refers Trump
  6. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  7. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  8. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  9. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  10. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  11. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  12. Jan. 6 committee launches ethics complaint against McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
  13. Brutal weekend raises questions about Twitter’s future under Musk
  14. McConnell: Omnibus boosts defense spending, cuts nondefense spending 
  15. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  16. Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’
  17. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  18. Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud ...
Load more

Video

See all Video