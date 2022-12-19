Incoming GOP lawmaker’s lawyer: NYT report a ‘shotgun blast of attacks’

An attorney for Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) called a New York Times report that called into question parts of his biography and resume a “shotgun blast of attacks.”

“After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks,” attorney Joseph Murray said in a statement.

“It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations,” Murray added. “As Winston Churchill famously stated, ‘You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.'”

Santos helped Republicans clinch a narrow House majority by winning a blue district on Long Island.

In a detailed report, in which reporters reviewed court filings and public documents, the New York Times called into question parts of Santos’s story, including his claim that he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and that he graduated from Baruch College.

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesman for the Times stood firmly behind its reporting.

“The New York Times’s deeply-researched and thoroughly fact-checked reporting speaks for itself. We stand behind its publication unreservedly,” the publication said.