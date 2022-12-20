trending:

House

Jeffries says Republicans learned nothing from ‘historic’ midterm underperformance

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/20/22 12:42 PM ET
Hakeem Jeffries
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives to meet with his fellow Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Jeffries announced his own history-making bid Friday to become the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

House Minority Leader-elect Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that House Republicans’ plans to open various investigations into the Biden administration demonstrates that they have learned nothing from their fate in the midterms.

“The fact that my Republican colleagues are contemplating revenge hearings tells you a lot,” Jeffries said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Instead of being focused on trying to address the problems of the American people — the economy, inflation, dealing with affordability throughout America, issues that we’ve been tackling as House Democrats as we fight for lower costs, better-paying jobs, safer communities, — tells you that my Republican colleagues perhaps have not learned any lesson from their historic under-performance in the most recent midterm elections,” Jeffries added.

Republicans are set to gain a narrow majority in the House next month. The party has begun previewing its plans to open investigations into areas like Hunter Biden’s business dealings and the origins of COVID-19.

During his appearance on MSNBC, Jeffries was asked what he thought about the future of congressional subpoenas after multiple lawmakers refused to cooperate with subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee.

The panel in its final public meeting on Monday recommended a formal ethics inquiry into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is trying to become Speaker in the next Congress, and three other House Republicans who refused subpoenas.

The GOP lawmakers have insisted the committee’s work was a politically motivated witch hunt.

In the new Republican majority, the party may attempt to subpoena House Democrats like outgoing House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who said last month on CNN he would have to “consider the validity” of any GOP subpoena.

“In terms of the integrity of their investigations moving forward, that remains to be seen as it relates to the subpoenas and their non-compliance in terms of what the January 6th committee has indicated,” Jeffries said on MSNBC on Tuesday.

Tags 2022 midterms Adam Schiff Hakeem Jeffries Hunter Biden Jan. 6 House committee Subpoena

