Pelosi in Zelensky invitation: US, world ‘in awe’ of Ukrainians’ heroism

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the U.S. and world are “in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people” in a letter inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Wednesday.

“America and the world are in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. “In the face of Putin’s horrific atrocities, Ukrainian freedom fighters have inspired the world with an iron will and an unbreakable spirit — fighting back against Russia’s brutal, unjustified invasion.”

Pelosi’s letter, dated Tuesday, formally invited Zelensky to address Congress in-person as Ukraine’s conflict with Russia continues. The Speaker released the letter to the public early Wednesday morning, confirming Zelensky’s visit after several reports that said the Ukrainian president was expected to be in the Capitol Wednesday.

Zelensky will also meet with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday. The two are scheduled to hold a joint press conference following their meeting.

Zelensky publicly disclosed his trip early Wednesday morning, writing on Twitter “On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of [Ukraine].”

The trip to the U.S. will mark Zelensky’s first known trip outside Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb. 24, and comes as Moscow is accumulating troops for a renewed offensive that could come in the first quarter of next year.

U.S. officials had estimated that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours of the offensive taking shape. But Ukrainian forces have shown a strong defense, protecting the capital city from falling to Moscow. Zelensky has since emerged as the face of Ukraine’s strength and courage throughout the 300 days of conflict.

“During this dark moment, your courageous, patriotic, indefatigable leadership has rallied not only your people, but the world, to join the frontlines of the fight for freedom,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.

Zelensky’s visit also comes as Congress is on the brink of sending $45 billion more to Ukraine to aid the country in its efforts against Russia. The assistance is included in the government funding package that the House and Senate are considering this week.

Biden on Wednesday is also expected to announce $2 billion more in military aid, which includes advanced air defenses.

“America and our allies have proudly answered your call: imposing devastating sanctions on Putin and ensuring Ukraine has the resources it needs to win this war,” Pelosi said.

Additionally, inviting Zelensky to address a Joint Meeting of Congress will mark one of Pelosi’s last acts as Speaker, as she is set to step down from Democratic leadership at the end of this Congress. It comes when Republicans are slated to take control of the House — a contingent of whom have been opposed to the large amounts of aid being sent to Ukraine.