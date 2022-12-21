trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Capitol Police chief: Security at Pelosi home not assessed since 2018

by Julia Shapero - 12/21/22 11:51 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/21/22 11:51 AM ET
Police stand at the top of the closed street outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. In the background is the Transamerica Pyramid.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), where her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted by an intruder in late October, had not received a security assessment by Capitol Police since 2018, Chief Thomas Manger said on Tuesday.

The Pelosis’ California residence has since received an updated assessment and will continue to receive more frequent assessments, the head of the Capitol police force said in an interview with CNN.

Capitol Police typically do an updated assessment when there is a change in leadership, Manger said. However, he added that he believes the Capitol Police needs to enhance its “security posture” for future Speakers or lawmakers who receive a high volume of threats. 

“The level of violence in our country directed toward political officials, government officials, it’s really at a point where I think that it’s as dangerous as it’s ever been to be an elected official,” Manger told CNN.

“It’s just the sheer volume of what we’re dealing with now versus what we dealt with years ago,” he added. “I’m not so sure that the Capitol Police can do a lot to tamp that down. So our responsibility is we’ve just got to deal with the growing number.”

Capitol Police recorded 9,625 threats against members of Congress in 2021, up from 3,939 in 2017. Pelosi alone received 632 threats last year, according to CNN. 

“We had more folks focused on her safety than any other member of Congress because of the number of threats that she had,” Manger noted on Tuesday.

Concerns about lawmaker security resurfaced after a man broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home in the middle of the night on Oct. 28 and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The man, who has since been identified as 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for the Speaker and repeatedly yelled “Where is Nancy?”

Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands in the attack. He underwent successful surgery after the incident and is expected to make a full recovery, the Speaker’s office has said.

Tags Capitol Police David DePape lawmaker security Nancy Pelosi Paul Pelosi paul pelosi attack Thomas Manger Thomas Manger

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  4. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  5. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  6. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  7. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  8. Romney on possible reelection bid: ‘I’m convinced that if I run, I win’
  9. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  10. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  11. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  12. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  13. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  14. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  15. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  16. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  17. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video