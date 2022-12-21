trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Jan. 6 committee punts release of report to Thursday

by Mychael Schnell - 12/21/22 4:26 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 12/21/22 4:26 PM ET
Jan. 6 committee
Greg Nash
The House Jan. 6 committee holds business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is punting the release of its final report, moving the expected publication date from Wednesday to Thursday.

“The Select Committee now anticipates its final report will be filed and released tomorrow,” the panel wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee said the release of additional records from the panel “is possible” on Wednesday.

The panel did not give a reasoning for the delay. The announcement does, however, come hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress. The speech was officially announced early Wednesday morning after significant media speculation the night before.

Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House earlier on Wednesday, and the two are scheduled to hold a joint press conference later today.

The House and Senate are also working to pass a funding bill to avert a government shutdown before Friday’s deadline.

The select committee released the executive summary of its report on Monday, which gave an overview of information the panel collected throughout its year-and-a-half-long investigation. The final body of work is expected to include eight chapters documenting the panel’s probe.

The release of the 154-page document came at the end of the committe’s final public presentation, during which members voted on criminal referrals targeting former President Trump.

The committee recommended that the Justice Department investigate Trump for inciting, assisting, or aiding and comforting an insurrection; obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.

During Monday’s meeting, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the committee, previewed the report.

“[Trump] lost the 2020 election and knew it, but he chose to try to stay in office through a multi-part scheme to overturn the results and block the transfer of power. In the end, he summoned the mob to Washington and knowing they were armed and angry, pointed them to the Capitol and told them to fight like hell. There’s no doubt about this,” Thompson said.

“Those conclusions have helped shape the committee’s final report,” he added.

Tags Bennie Thompson Biden Volodymyr Zelensky

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  4. Biden greets Zelensky at White House
  5. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  6. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  7. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  8. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  9. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  10. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  11. Trump offers personalized Christmas video message to one donor 
  12. Watch live: Biden holds press conference with Zelensky
  13. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  14. US to send Patriot system to Ukraine in new $1.85 billion package
  15. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  16. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  17. Schumer says Senate could pass $1.7T funding package as early as Wednesday
  18. Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court  
Load more

Video

See all Video