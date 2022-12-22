Read the Jan. 6 committee’s final report

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released its highly anticipated final report on Thursday, capping off the panel’s year-and-a-half probe.

The report was initially set to publish on Wednesday but the committee punted the release to Thursday. The panel did not give a reason for the delay, but the announcement came a few hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address to a joint meeting of Congress.

The committee did, however, release the transcripts of a number of witness testimonies, including two conversations the panel had with Cassidy Hutchinson.

Read the full 845-page report below: