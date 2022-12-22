trending:

House

Read the Jan. 6 committee’s final report

by TheHill.com - 12/22/22 9:57 PM ET
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released its highly anticipated final report on Thursday, capping off the panel’s year-and-a-half probe.

The report was initially set to publish on Wednesday but the committee punted the release to Thursday. The panel did not give a reason for the delay, but the announcement came a few hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address to a joint meeting of Congress.

The committee did, however, release the transcripts of a number of witness testimonies, including two conversations the panel had with Cassidy Hutchinson.

Read the full 845-page report below:

Report_FinalReport_Jan6SelectCommittee
Tags 2020 election Donald Trump Jan 6 hearing Jan 6 insurrection Jan 6. hearings Jan. 6 Committee Jan. 6 committee final report Jan. 6 House committee Trump Volodymyr Zelensky

