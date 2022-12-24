trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts to overturn election

by Jared Gans - 12/24/22 1:28 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/24/22 1:28 PM ET
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, urged the public not to forget the role that Republican members of Congress played in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Schiff said in an op-ed published Thursday in The New York Times that only “scant attention” is given to the number of GOP members of the House and Senate who voted to contest the results of multiple states in the election. 

“Even after Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police put down the insurrection at great cost to themselves, the majority of Republicans in the House picked up right where they left off, still voting to overturn the results in important states,” he said. 

After Congress reconvened to count the votes of the Electoral College following the attack, 147 Republican members of Congress — eight senators and 139 representatives — objected to the results in Arizona or Pennsylvania, both of which were key states that helped seal President Biden’s victory in the election. 

“Even the Constitution cannot protect us if the people sworn to uphold it do not give meaning to their oath of office, if that oath is not informed by ideas of right and wrong, and if people are unwilling to accept the basic truth of things,” Schiff said. “None of it will be enough.” 

Schiff’s op-ed came on the same day that the committee released its final report on the insurrection. The committee made four criminal referrals for former President Trump to the Justice Department (DOJ) earlier in the week. 

The committee also referred multiple Republican representatives who refused to comply with its subpoenas to the House Ethics Committee. They include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Scott Perry (Pa.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.). 

Schiff said the country’s elected officials should be chosen based on their allegiance to the law and the Constitution and people should be guided by facts, “not factions.” 

“It is our hope that this report will make a small contribution to that effort. Our country has never before faced the kind of threat we documented. May it never again,” he said. 

Schiff also outlined the next steps following the committee’s report in an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times on Friday. He said the DOJ should hold itself to the standard it established at the start of its investigation into the attack as it determines what charges to pursue — a standard Schiff described simply as “follow the evidence wherever it leads.”

Among other reforms, he also called for Congress to pass legislation to clarify the House’s authority to enforce its subpoenas and that the vice president only has a ceremonial role in counting the votes of the Electoral College. Congress approved the Electoral Count Reform Act, which makes the latter clarification, as part of the omnibus government funding bill this week, sending the bill to Biden’s desk. 

Schiff additionally called on the country to confront the “rising tide” of bigotry and racially motivated violent extremism.

Tags Adam Schiff Adam Schiff Biden election objections House Jan. 6 committee Jan. 6 insurrection

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  2. Judge dismisses remainder of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following two-day ...
  3. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  4. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  5. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  6. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  7. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  8. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  9. Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term 
  10. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  11. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  12. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  13. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  14. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  15. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  16. Republicans navigate tricky relations with a damaged Trump
  17. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
  18. Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm ...
Load more

Video

See all Video