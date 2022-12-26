trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job

by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 9:24 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 9:24 AM ET

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) over the weekend said that his Christmas wish is for his Republican colleague, Jim Jordan (Ohio), to run to be the next Speaker of the House.

“All I want for Christmas is @Jim_Jordan to realize he should be Speaker of the House!” Gaetz wrote in a Saturday tweet.

Gaetz, who has repeatedly spoken out against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) taking up the Speaker’s gavel, followed up that tweet with another on Sunday asking his followers to encourage Jordan to run for top House spot.

The Florida lawmaker has previously supported Jordan for the post, telling Fox News in August that Jordan was the “hardest-working” and the “most talented member” in his more conservative base.

Jordan, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee when the GOP assumes the majority next month, has not announced plans to run for the leadership post.

The Ohio Republican has endorsed McCarthy for House Speaker and expressed concerns this month that Republicans conspiring against the minority leader could work with Democrats to elect a different leader.

McCarthy won a Republican Conference vote last month but must secure the position on the floor when the next Congress forms in January.

The GOP leader faces a challenge from far-right lawmaker Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who previously failed to beat McCarthy in the conference vote.

Some far-right Republicans, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, are pushing for more conservative leadership in the House following the GOP’s underperformance in the midterm elections.

Biggs and Gaetz join three other Republicans — Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Bob Good (Va.) — in publicly expressing strong opposition to McCarthy as the next Speaker.

Other Republicans, including Scott Perry (Pa.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), have said they will not support McCarthy as Speaker unless there is a mechanism to easily remove him from the top post.

Tags 2022 midterms Andy Biggs House Freedom Caucus House Speaker Jim Jordan Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  2. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  3. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  4. Who’s the new No. 4 Democrat? There may be a dispute
  5. Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job
  6. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  7. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  8. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  9. Here’s where the happiest Americans live, study finds
  10. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  11. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
  12. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  13. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  14. Putin, Trump and the Ghost of Christmas Future
  15. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  16. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  17. Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
  18. Professor sues TikTok poster who accused her in University of Idaho killings
Load more

Video

See all Video