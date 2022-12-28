trending:

House

Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

by Brad Dress - 12/28/22 5:27 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Wednesday revealed he has been diagnosed with “a serious but curable form of cancer.”

Raskin said in a statement he was diagnosed with a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects white blood cells in the body’s immune system.

The 60-year-old lawmaker said he was beginning chemo-immunotherapy at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses,” he said.

Raskin said he was specifically diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which usually develops in the lymph nodes deep inside the body. While fast-growing and aggressive, the cancer is treatable.

The lawmaker has held several prominent roles in Congress in recent years, including serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and serving as an impeachment manager during President Trump’s second impeachment in 2021.

On Wednesday, Raskin said he plans to “get through this” and “keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.”

“My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope,” he added.

