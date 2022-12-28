trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

George Santos under federal investigation over finances: reports  

by Julia Mueller - 12/28/22 10:01 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/28/22 10:01 PM ET

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is under federal investigation over his finances amid ongoing controversy about lies he made on the campaign trail, according to reports.  

CBS News reported that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is looking into Santos’s finances and financial disclosure filings. CNN is also reporting the federal probe.  

The investigation comes after Santos admitted to making several false claims about his educational and professional background, including misrepresenting his work with top Wall Street firms and saying he’d gotten a degree from a New York college when he’d not graduated from “any institution of higher learning.” 

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly (R) on Wednesday also announced a probe into Santos after “numerous fabrications and inconsistencies,” which she called “nothing short of stunning.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for Santos’s resignation in the wake of his confession earlier this week, with some also saying he should be investigated by authorities or the House Ethics Committee.

Tags federal probe finances George Santos George Santos House Ethics Committee investigation New York

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  2. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  3. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  4. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  5. List of George Santos falsehoods continues to grow amid apology tour
  6. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  7. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  8. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  9. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  10. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  11. Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
  12. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  13. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  14. George Santos under federal investigation over finances: reports  
  15. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  16. America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
  17. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  18. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
Load more

Video

See all Video