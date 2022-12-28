George Santos under federal investigation over finances: reports  

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is under federal investigation over his finances amid ongoing controversy about lies he made on the campaign trail, according to reports.

CBS News reported that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is looking into Santos’s finances and financial disclosure filings. CNN is also reporting the federal probe.

The investigation comes after Santos admitted to making several false claims about his educational and professional background, including misrepresenting his work with top Wall Street firms and saying he’d gotten a degree from a New York college when he’d not graduated from “any institution of higher learning.”

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly (R) on Wednesday also announced a probe into Santos after “numerous fabrications and inconsistencies,” which she called “nothing short of stunning.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for Santos’s resignation in the wake of his confession earlier this week, with some also saying he should be investigated by authorities or the House Ethics Committee.