House

Santos called Biden a ‘pathological liar’ in tweet last year

by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 1:43 PM ET
George Santos
AP/John Locher
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has been facing increasing scrutiny after a series of false claims he made about himself on the campaign trail came to light, called President Biden a liar in a tweet that has received renewed attention online. 

Santos tweeted in August 2021, ahead of his eventually winning the Republican nomination and the election to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District, that Biden is a “pathological liar.”

Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the race by about 8 points. But a report from The New York Times published earlier this month noted numerous discrepancies between his résumé and public records, and Santos admitted on Monday that he made false claims about his work and education background. 

Among Santos’s false claims that he has admitted to making are that he graduated from Baruch College in New York in 2010, worked for Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs and is Jewish. Santos told the New York Post that he never “claimed to be Jewish” and instead had said he was “Jew-ish” because of his family background, but he reportedly once said in a position paper that he was a “proud American Jew.” 

The district attorney for Nassau County in New York and federal authorities have launched investigations into Santos following the revelations. 

Some notable public figures have commented on or retweeted Santos’s tweet criticizing Biden following the developments, slamming him for his false statements and hypocrisy. 

Rep.-elect Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) tweeted “Game. Set. Match.” in response on Thursday. Fred Guttenberg, the father of a child killed in the 2018 Parkland, Fla., shooting, tweeted, “This isn’t aging well.” 

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) tweeted on Friday that “irony is dead.” 

Numerous Democrats have called on Santos to resign. Rep.-elect Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) called on the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into Santos over the false statements, while Rep.-elect Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said Santos should cooperate with the investigations and must provide a “sincere apology” for his behavior. 

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) told the Washington Examiner that the House Republican Conference should look into the situation.

