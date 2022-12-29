Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin called former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “a liar and an opportunist” in her interview with the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021.

Farah Griffin’s scathing view of McEnany, her former colleague, was included in a batch of interview transcripts released by the House panel on Thursday. In the interview, Farah Griffin criticized McEnany for helping perpetuate the notion that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I am a Christian woman, so I will say this. Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist,” Farah Griffin said in her April interview with the committee. “She’s a smart woman. She’s a Harvard law grad. She knew we lost the election, but she made a calculation that she wanted to have a certain life post-Trump that required staying in his good graces.”

She said McEnany wasn’t a “true believer” in the idea that former President Trump actually won the 2020 election.

After leaving the Trump administration, McEnany secured a job as a contributor on Fox News. Farah Griffin pointed to her new cable news spot in her interview with the panel, saying, “She got her FOX News gig. It worked out precisely how she’d always planned for it to, but she knew better.”

Farah Griffin, who is now a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said that she thinks “most people around [Trump] know” that the former president lost the 2020 election.

“The only people I think are true believers are like Dan Scavino, Johnny McEntee, (Mark) Meadows to some degree,” she told the panel.

Farah Griffin resigned from the Trump administration in December 2020, weeks before the official end of the president’s term. She told Politico in January 2021 that she stepped down “because I saw where this was heading, and I wasn’t comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way.”