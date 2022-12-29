trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Santos statements about mother’s death, 9/11 come under scrutiny

by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 6:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 6:49 PM ET
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen after a photo op for newly elected House members for the 118th session of Congress outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Statements that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) made last year about his mother’s death have come under scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of revelations about false statements he made about himself during his campaign for the House. 

In one tweet Santos posted in July 2021, he responded to an account with the display name “9/11 was a victimless crime” by saying “9/11 claimed my mothers life… so I’m blocking so I don’t ever have to read this again.” 

But in another tweet that December, Santos said Dec. 23 of that year marked the five-year anniversary of his mother’s death, indicating she had died in 2016. 

The Hill has reached out to Santos’s campaign for clarification. 

Journalist Yashar Ali first reported the two tweets on Wednesday

Santos says on his campaign website that his mother was in the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks and survived that day. But it says she died “a few years later” after losing her battle with cancer. 

An obituary for Santos’s mother states that she died on Dec. 23, 2016

The scrutiny comes as Santos faces backlash after admitting he made several false claims about his educational, work and personal background while running to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by about 8 points, which helped seal the GOP’s narrow majority in the House. 

Some of the false claims Santos made while running as a candidate include that he is a “proud American Jew,” graduated from Baruch College in New York and owned 13 properties. He has since said he “never claimed to be Jewish” and admitted he never graduated from college and owned no properties.

Both local and federal officials have launched investigations into Santos over his false claims, and many Democrats have called on him to resign. A few incoming and current Republican members of the House have said Santos should face an investigation or that the House Republican Conference should evaluate his role in the party and the House.

Tags 9/11 false statements George Santos George Santos

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  2. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  3. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  4. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  5. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  6. Kellyanne Conway tried to keep Fauci, Birx off TV amid COVID pandemic: Griffin
  7. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  8. Santos reportedly used ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ alias on charity GoFundMe page
  9. Progressives take aim at Buttigieg over Southwest fiasco
  10. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  11. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  12. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  13. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  14. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  15. Trove of Jan. 6 panel depositions offers new insights on fateful day
  16. Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race
  17. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
  18. Five most interesting moments from Jan. 6 transcripts
Load more

Video

See all Video