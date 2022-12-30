READ: Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released new testimony from their probe this week.

The panel’s final report was released late last week and can be read here.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview to the committee. The interview with Thomas capped a months-long effort by the committee to speak with the conservative activist, who reportedly exchanged emails with John Eastman, the lawyer who drafted memos for the Trump campaign outlining how then-Vice President Pence could keep then-President Trump in power, as well as with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Thomas spoke to the committee on Sept. 29. Read her full testimony below.