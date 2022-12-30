READ: Jared Kushner’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released new testimony from their investigation this week.

The committee’s final report was released late last week and can be read here.

Former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as a top West Wing aide during Trump’s tenure, joined the panel virtually for a voluntary interview.

Kushner spoke to the committee on March 31. Read his full testimony below.