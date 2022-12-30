trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job

by Emily Brooks - 12/30/22 12:32 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 12/30/22 12:32 PM ET
Bonnie Cash

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) resigned from Congress on Friday, days before the end of his term, ahead of starting a new lobbying position on Saturday.

Butterfield, who did not run for reelection, told WRAL that he will be starting at a Washington law firm where he plans to do lobbying and policy work. He is barred from lobbying Congress itself for one year but can lobby the executive branch.

“It’s another phase of my professional life, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said, according to WRAL. “It will be a slower pace.”

The former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was first elected to the northwestern North Carolina district in 2004. His term would have automatically ended at noon on Tuesday had he not resigned on Friday.

When he announced his decision not to seek reelection in 2021, Butterfield criticized North Carolina congressional maps that made his Democratic-leaning district much more competitive. 

But after legal challenges, North Carolina used a different court-drawn map for the 2022 election that kept the district Democratic-leaning.

State Sen. Don Davis (D) was elected this year to replace Butterfield as North Carolina’s 1st District congressman.

Tags Don Davis

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
  4. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  5. Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
  6. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  7. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  8. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  9. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  10. READ: Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee
  11. Alyssa Farah Griffin says Meadows prevented her from trying to stop Trump COVID ...
  12. Musk says Twitter employees had ‘Fauci Fan Club’ Slack channel
  13. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  14. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  15. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
  16. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  17. The seeds have been sown to end the war in Ukraine
  18. Suspect, 28, arrested in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
Load more

Video

See all Video